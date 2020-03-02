Coronavirus Fears Lead to Shift of APOS Conference to Later Date

The annual APOS convention in Bali, Indonesia, a number one occasion in Asia for the media, telecoms and leisure industries, has develop into the most recent sufferer of COVID-19. Its organizers, Media Companions Asia, have determined to transfer the occasion from spring to fall, becoming a member of a protracted checklist of cultural and leisure occasions which have been postponed or cancelled in Asia.

Media Companions Asia stated following stakeholder session concerning the globally spreading novel coronavirus, the occasion shall be moved from April 21-23 to Sept. 1-3. The venue will stay at Ayana Resort in Bali, which has been the situation for APOS for the previous decade.

For the reason that outbreak of the novel coronavirus started to unfold from Wuhan in mainland China to a quantity of territories throughout Asia and past, a quantity of large-scale occasions have been postponed, together with the 44th Hong Kong Intl. Movie Competition and 18th Hong Kong-Asia Movie Financing Discussion board, each moved from mid-March to summer season, with dates to be finalized. Hong Kong FilMart has been postponed from March to Aug. 27-29. Hong Kong Movie Awards shall be postponed from April to Might, however the glamorous awards ceremony has been taken off from the menu. Earlier Artwork Basel, which has a movie part, cancelled its March Hong Kong present.

Far East Movie Competition in Udine has additionally been compelled to postpone its competition run from April 24-Might 2 to June 26-July four after Northern Italy, the place the competition takes place, was hit laborious by COVID-19 the previous week.

As of March 2, the coronavirus has contaminated greater than 89,000 and claimed over 3,000 lives world wide, with mainland China, South Korea and Italy being the highest three affected nations.