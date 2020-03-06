Coronavirus Fears Prompt Starz to Cancel SXSW Events, Lionsgate to Limit Activity

Starz is the most recent leisure firm to pull out of the annual SXSW competition over coronavirus considerations, a supply tells Selection, canceling its screening and activation for Cape Cod crime drama sequence “Hightown” and its featured session for “Energy.”

There have so far been 14 confirmed instances of the respiratory sickness in Texas. The premium cabler joins a rising variety of Hollywood studios and tech giants that won’t be going to Austin for the occasion — a listing that features Amazon Studios, Apple, Fb, Twitter, and Netflix.

Lionsgate, Starz’s mother or father company, won’t be withdrawing totally, although it plans to prohibit its presence on the competition. Lionsgate House Leisure is conserving screenings for movies “The Quarry” and “Arkansas” on the schedule, however won’t ship workers or expertise.

SXSW runs from March 13 by means of March 22.

Thriller “The Quarry,” primarily based on a novel by Damon Galgut, stars Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon. There are three screenings scheduled between March 14 and March 19 on the competition.

“Arkansas,” that includes Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox and John Malkovich, is predicated on the eponymous John Brandon novel and was directed by Clark Duke. The movie is slated to display screen on the Austin Conference Heart the night time of March 15.

WarnerMedia can also be scaling again its presence at SXSW, cancelling public advertising activations however sustaining its dialogue panels and screenings.