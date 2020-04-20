Coronavirus Gives 60% Boost to Streaming in South East Asia – Variety

On-line video weekly minutes on cell units leaped by 60% in combination throughout in Southeast Asia, because the coronavirus pandemic sparked lockdowns and keep at dwelling orders.

In accordance to a survey performed by consultancy and analysis agency Media Companions Asia weekly consumption grew from 36.four billion minutes in mid-January to 58 billion minutes per week by April 11. (The methodology combines passively noticed digital habits and empirical survey information, and covers on-line video and gaming.)

“The penetration of streaming video has elevated dramatically throughout this pandemic as hundreds of thousands have been pressured to function from dwelling. The main focus now’s on how efficiently subscription-VoD platforms will likely be in a position to retain newly acquired prospects in the second half of 2020 and to what extent ad-supported VoD platforms can capitalize on the expanded attain,” mentioned Media Companions Asia government director Vivek Couto.

The enhance in viewing got here concurrently some regional streaming gamers bumped into hassle. Within the final month Hooq was put into liquidation by majority proprietor Singtel. Iflix, which operates throughout 17 markets, just lately laid off greater than 50 workers and introduced one other funding spherical.

Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore) had a mixed 7 million paying on-line video or OTT prospects at end-March 2020, accounting for $350 million in annual shopper spend, in accordance to the survey. Netflix is a transparent chief in most markets, adopted by Viu which operates a freemium service.

“It’s attention-grabbing to see the rising depth of video consumption in the area, which is mirrored in the minutes consumed, stickiness and use of a number of platforms,” Couto informed Variety.

Different findings present: YouTube, already dominant in phrases of minutes, has grew incrementally from its excessive base; Netflix subscription progress by way of cell plans was pushed by consumption of its Korean, Anime, and Western Authentic content material; Viu streaming minutes and viewers continued to develop, pushed largely by Korean content material, and its paid subscription spiked up considerably in Thailand; China’s iQIYI, nonetheless in delicate launch in SEA, has grown steadily in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand; Amazon Prime Video grew most importantly in Singapore.

Couto mentioned that HBO Go, iQIYI and Tencent are effectively positioned to develop in the long run, together with new entrants akin to Disney Plus.