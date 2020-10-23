Coronavirus Guidelines: This state made changes to the Kovid 19 guidelines, relief to travelers coming from other states

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday night has withdrawn the 14-day separate habitat protocol with immediate effect when it comes to Jharkhand from other states under the new guidelines issued for relaxation in the rules to deal with Kovid-19. At the same time, under the new rules, where the schools have allowed schools to call students for the purpose of registration for various examinations, from November 1, up to two hundred people gather and organize programs, open gyms and bars. And it has also announced to start interstate bus service from November 8 immediately after Bihar elections. Also Read – 84 days later there are less than 50,000 new cases in India, there is no shortage of oxygen: Health Ministry

However, in Jharkhand, processions, fairs, exhibitions, sports competitions, schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools and amusement parks are not allowed to be opened. With the signature of Sukhdev Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, these exemptions have been allowed in the new guidelines issued tonight. It has also been clarified that the remaining other restrictions previously issued for Kovid-19 will continue unchanged. Also Read – School Reopeneing News: Kendriya Vidyalaya-Navodaya Vidyalayas to open from this day, preparations complete

The state has been allowed to follow all the rules related to Kovid-19 from November 1, where the opening of bars and gyms and social programs up to two hundred people have been allowed, but cinema halls and entertainment parks have not been allowed. Also Read – PM Modi said- India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxation coming

It has also been clarified that all types of exemptions will remain applicable outside the prohibited zone. All the restrictions will continue in the prohibited zone as before. In the new guidelines issued on Thursday, it has been made clear that people coming from other states will no longer necessarily have to live in isolation for 14 days but they themselves must monitor the symptoms of Kovid-19 for 14 days. Will be

Earlier on Wednesday, another amendment issued at night, removing the earlier restriction on the entry of people to Durga Puja pandals in the state, now allows up to 15 people to join the pandals simultaneously.

Apart from this, people have been instructed in the state to maintain a distance of six feet and to continue to comply with other Kovid-19 instructions, including the rules of applying masks.