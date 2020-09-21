Coronavirus: Health Minister gave a big statement about the change of Kovid-19 virus, said- now virus infection …

new Delhi: Union Health Minister Harshvardhan said on Sunday that no major or significant changes have been found in the strain of Carona virus in India. He said that ICMR is actively investigating the issue of saliva-based screening to detect Kovid-19 infection. Also Read – Corona treatment can be found in Ganges water, testing will begin, discussion also at international level

He also said during a dialogue with his followers on social media that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMP) has been engaged in extensively studying the 'strains' (forms of the virus) collected nationally during the last few months. .

He said that information will be available in early October regarding the mutation in the appearance of the virus. Answering questions on the 'Sunday Dialogue' forum, Harshvardhan said that adequate availability of oxygen is being ensured in the country and the health ministry is monitoring the situation.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the minister also said that the ministry has sent oxygen concentrators (special medical equipment) to rural parts of the country, especially after the issue of oxygen-related arrangements came to the fore.

When asked about the salivary test of Kovid-19, Harshvardhan said that ICMR has tested some tests, but they were not found to be reliable and the companies that have received approval from the FDA for testing from the US government have now asked the Indian government Have not contacted

He said that the country’s top health research institute is actively working to gather more information regarding this method and will be informed on getting concrete information.

Answering a question regarding the Indian government’s campaign to eradicate polio in India, he said that unlike polio, corona virus is a new virus and not much research has been done on it.