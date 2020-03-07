Coronavirus-hit cruise ship passengers find out about cases on TV

Passengers on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off america coast have been handiest knowledgeable 21 of us had examined sure for coronavirus after Vice President Mike Pence launched it on TV.
13 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Passengers on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off america coast have been handiest knowledgeable 21 of us had examined sure for coronavirus after Vice President Mike Pence launched it on TV.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment