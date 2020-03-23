Coronavirus Hits ITV as Programming Budget Cut by $116 Million

U.Ok. broadcaster ITV is lowering its program price range by £100 million ($116 million) within the wake of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a buying and selling replace on Monday, ITV mentioned: “This displays financial savings from sport together with the postponement of Euro 2020, the late supply of commissioned programming and energetic choices to cut back our spend.”

The corporate has taken steps to cut back discretionary spending by $23 million in 2020, along with a $11.6 million financial savings deliberate for the yr. ITV has additionally recognized $35 million of financial savings in capital expenditure.

ITV has halted filming on common exhibits “Coronation Road” and “Emmerdale.”

“Now we have needed to pause a major variety of productions within the UK and internationally, which we’re doing in a scientific method to make sure that we’re nicely positioned to renew manufacturing as quickly as we’re capable of and to minimise the prices of disruption,” ITV mentioned within the replace.

“We’re implementing contingency plans to allow us to proceed to provide as many programmes as potential, significantly our information output and dwell productions.”

For now, ITV will focus on its growth slate and resume manufacturing each time it turns into possible.

The corporate has additionally determined to not pay the beforehand introduced dividend. This step will make sure that $349 million of money will keep inside the enterprise. “The board recognises the significance of the dividend to our shareholders and can contemplate the quantum of any interim dividend for 2020 in mild of this and of circumstances at that stage,” ITV mentioned.

“We’re working in unprecedented and unsure instances, requiring us to take tough choices, plan fastidiously and act with pace,” Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Government, mentioned.

“Our absolute precedence is to guard our folks, whereas making an attempt to make sure that we ship the information and programmes our viewers worth and love to look at, and to maintain them knowledgeable. We’re actively taking measures to cut back prices and handle our money circulation in order that we’re finest positioned to proceed to ship our technique of constructing a digitally led media and leisure firm over the medium time period.”

ITV has good entry to liquidity, with $174 million of unrestricted money, a $732 million revolving credit score facility expiring in December 2023, of which $116 million is at present drawn, and a $349 million undrawn bilateral facility expiring in June 2021. The corporate has no bond repayments till September 2022.