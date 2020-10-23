Coronavirus: ICMR issued advisory on the investigation of Feluda paper strip that detects corona in minutes

new Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a consultation on the Feluda Paper Srip investigation conducted in the country, based on the CRISPR-CS9 technique for SARS-COV-2 detection. This investigation has taken the help of modern technology related to CRISPR-gene engineering which identifies the genes associated with SARS-COV-2 within an hour. Also Read – Corona Virus Latest News: 54,366 new cases of Kovid-19, 690 deaths, active cases reached below seven lakhs

In consultation issued by ICMR, it has been told that its producers claim that if the person is confirmed infected or not infected in this test, then there is no need for RT-PCR test.

It has been prepared by the 'Institute of Genomics and Embedded Biology' (IGIB), Delhi of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This has been verified by the National Center for Biological Sciences and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. The Controller General of Drugs (DGCI) has given permission to conduct this investigation in the country.

ICMR said in a statement that the SARS-COV-2 virus is identified in this test and uses a thermal cycler to replace the qPCR machine. It has been said in the consultation that after this test, RT-PCR test is not required to confirm the infection. Government or private laboratories that have got approval to conduct SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test can use this new testing technique. No separate approval is required for this.

All the data related to the investigation should be uploaded on the ICMR Kovid-19 web portal at the same time.