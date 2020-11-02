Coronavirus in Bihar update: Bihar has increased risk of infection amidst electoral climate, 777 new cases of Kovid in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Bihar: Seven more people died during the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection in Bihar when 777 new cases of infection were reported. The Health Department has given information about this. Also Read – Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: Campaigning for second phase ends, voting to be held on November 3; Their fate will be decided with stunning

According to the information received from the Health Department, one patient died in the districts of Araria, Banka, Begusarai, Gaya, Munger, Muzaffarpur and Nalanda during the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection. After which, the number of people who got infected by this disease in the state increased to 1097 on Sunday.

The department said that 777 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Bihar from 4 pm on Saturday to 4 pm on Sunday, due to which the number of people infected so far in the state increased to 2,17,541.

It said that 1,43,611 samples were tested and Corona virus infected 1,195 patients were cured within the last 24 hours in the state. According to the department, 11066634 samples have been tested in the state so far and 2,09,006 patients found infected have been cured. According to this, 7437 patients of Kovid-19 are presently under treatment in the state.

Assembly elections are going on in Bihar at this time. Voting for the first phase has been done, whereas now the voting for the second phase will be held on Tuesday i.e. Tuesday. In the electoral environment, a large crowd is being seen across the state, in such a situation there is a danger of spreading corona infection. In the last few days, once again, the cases of corona in Bihar have seen a boom.