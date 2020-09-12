Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 2438 people Corona positive in 24 hours, worst condition of Rajdhani Raipur, Learn latest updates

Corona Cases in Chhattisgarh: In the last 24 hours, 2438 more corona virus infections have been confirmed in Chhattisgarh. The number of people infected with this virus in the state has increased to 58,643. On Friday, 1138 people in the state were discharged from hospitals after becoming infection free. At the same time, 25 people have died due to infection. Also Read – BCCI defers AGM indefinitely, explains the reason

State Health Department officials said on Friday that today there have been 2438 cases of infection. The maximum number of 715 cases are from Raipur district. On the other hand, 288 are from Rajnandgaon, 231 from Durg, 209 from Bilaspur, 106 from Janjgir-Champa and the rest are from other districts.

Officials said that 7,56,163 samples have been tested so far in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 58,643 people have been confirmed infected. 27,123 patients have become infection free after treatment, 31002 patients are under treatment in the state. 518 people infected with the virus have died in the state. Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in maximum 20465 people in Raipur district of the state. Corona virus infected 239 people have died in the district.

Let me tell you that at this time the worst conditions in the whole world are from India. At present there are 9,43,480 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 76,271 people have died due to infection so far. Please tell that a total of 45,62,415 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far.