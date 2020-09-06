Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: situation worsens in Chhattisgarh, 1172 people succumbed to infection in 24 hours

Raipur: Corona virus infection has been confirmed in 1172 people in Chhattisgarh during the last 24 hours. The number of infected in the state has increased to 41,806. On Monday, 879 people in the state were discharged from hospitals after becoming infection free. At the same time 14 people have died due to infection. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

State Health Department officials said on Saturday that 1172 cases of infection have been reported today. These include 398 from Raipur district, 155 from Durg, 96 from Bilaspur, 69 from Balod, 54-54 from Rajnandgaon and Raigad, 46 from Janjgir-Champa, 28 from Surajpur, 27 from Balrampur, 25-25 from Mahasamund and Kondagaon, Dhamtari. 23, 21-21 from Surguja and Bastar, 20 from Balodabazar, 18 from Gariaband, 15 from Bemetra, 14 from Korea, 13 from Kabirdham, 12 from Kanker, 11 from Mungeli, 10 from Narayanpur, nine from Bijapur, Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi Five cases have been reported from the state and three from other states.

Officials said that so far 6,53,608 samples have been tested in Chhattisgarh. Of these 41,806 people have been confirmed infected. 20,487 patients have become infection free after treatment, 20,968 patients are under treatment in the state. 351 people have died in the state.

Senior state officials said that a team of three experts on behalf of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, reviewed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medicine to review the public health services being provided for Kovid-19. Inspected the college and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital.

Officials said the team members inquired about standard treatment, infection prevention and surveillance, infection prevention and control, and health facilities in the medical institute being provided to Kovid-19 patients.

The team of experts from the center included Dr. Geeta Yadav (Professor Preventive Social Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital), Dr. Anubhav Srivastava (Deputy Director, NCDC Delhi), Dr. Abhinav Sinha (Scientist, NIMR Delhi).

He said that the three-member team appreciated the experts of Ambedkar Hospital through online video calls to the doctors of specialized Kovid-19 hospital located in remote areas of the state through the Tele Consultation Hub. Along with this, he also looked at methods for proper disposal of biomedical waste.