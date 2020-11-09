Coronavirus in Delhi: Corona becomes dangerous in Delhi, now more cases are coming from Maharashtra and Kerala

new Delhi: Out of 45,903 new cases reported in a day of Kovid-19, 70 percent cases have come from 10 states and union territories. At the same time, more new cases are coming out from Maharashtra and Kerala in Delhi, where 7,745 new cases were reported in 24 hours. Also Read – OMG! Researchers were surprised to see, being ‘dirty’ made the immunity of Indians strong

Giving this information, the Union Health Ministry said that Delhi had left Maharashtra and Kerala behind on November 7 as well. The ministry said that Delhi had the highest number of 7,745 new cases. After this, Maharashtra and Kerala were second and third respectively in this list. Also Read – Domestic air passengers increase by 33% in October: ICRA

The ministry said, “The mass movement that has been conducted to behave properly during the Kovid has led to a decline in new cases.” Which are now 5,09,673. This is 5.96 percent of the total cases. ” Also Read – Covid-19 Outbreak in Delhi: Corona outbreak in Delhi before Diwali, more than 7700 cases in 24 hours

With the fall in the rate of infected cases of Kovid-19 in India, new cases have been registered. The rate of being found infected in the country has fallen to 7.19 percent. The cure rate of Kovid-19 patients in the country is 92.56 percent. Now 79,17,373 people have become infection free, which is more than 74,07,700 people under treatment.

According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, after 45,903 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, infection cases in the country increased to 85,53,657. At the same time, after the death of 490 more people, the death toll increased to 1,26,611.