Coronavirus in Delhi: Corona havoc not stopped in Delhi, 111 people died in one day, 5,879 new cases

Coronavirus in India: On Saturday, 5,879 new cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi and the infection rate was 12.90 percent while the death of 111 more patients took the total to 8,270. Officials gave this information. According to the latest bulletin released by the Health Department of Delhi, new cases were reported in 45,562 tests conducted on Friday. These tests include 21,845 RT-PCR tests. Officials said on Friday that 23,507 RT-PCR tests were conducted a day earlier. This was the highest level ever.

On a single day, the maximum number of 8,593 cases were reported on November 11 and 85 patients died on that day. On Saturday, 111 patients died. For the fourth time in the last 10 days, the number of daily deaths has been more than 100.

Earlier, 118 patients died on Friday, whereas on November 18, 131 and on November 12, 104 patients died. The number of patients undergoing treatment on Friday was 40,936, which was 39,741 on Saturday. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has increased to 5,23,117, out of which 4,75,103 patients have become healthy. The number of prohibited areas in Delhi increased to 4,633 on Saturday from 4,560 on Friday.

A government official said that in the last five days, more than 400 ICU beds have been increased in the hospitals run by the Center and Delhi government amid an increase in the corona virus cases. Meanwhile, the government has started taking tough steps to prevent corona infection once again in Delhi. Delhi is being fined Rs 2000 for not installing masks.

Increasing vigil on markets and public places on Saturday, Delhi Police on Saturday fined 1,306 people for not wearing masks. With this, a total of 5,01,328 people not wearing masks have been fined in the national capital so far.