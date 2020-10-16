Coronavirus in Delhi: Corona’s graph recovers in Delhi, around 3500 new cases in 24 hours, 26 dead

Coronavirus in delhi latest news: For the last few days, the graph of Corona virus infection has been seen below in the whole country, which is a matter of relief, but the situation in Delhi seems to be the opposite. More than three thousand cases were registered in Delhi for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, about 35 new cases of corona virus have been reported in the national capital Delhi. Also Read – Coronavirus In Winter Season: Winter has come, many times more risk of corona, know what not to do

On Thursday, 26 people died due to Kovid-19 in the national capital, raising the number of dead to 5,924 here. At the same time, 3,483 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, taking the total number of infected people to 3.21 lakh. Also Read – Corona’s attack on Aditya Narayan, only 18 thousand left in the account …

Officials gave this information. In the last three days, the number of new cases has been more than 3,000 in a row. There were 3,324 new cases of infection on Wednesday. 55,891 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Global Handwashing Day 2020: Not only corona can be given to many diseases by washing hands

According to the latest bulletin released by the Health Department of Delhi, there are currently 22,605 patients in the city. A total of 2,92,502 people in Delhi have recovered from the infection so far. They have either been discharged from the hospital or they have left the city.

Let me tell you that at present, the number of corona infected people has crossed 73 lakhs so far. A day earlier on Wednesday, 680 people have been killed in the country from Corona. At the same time, there were 67,708 new cases of corona. At present there are 8,12,390 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 1,11,266 people have died due to infection in the country.