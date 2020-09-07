Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi has the highest number of 3,256 new cases a day after Corona in 72 days, increased number of Containment Zone

Coronavirus in Delhi latest update: On Sunday, 3,256 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi. With this, the total number of people infected with Corona crossed 1.90 lakh. During the last 24 hours, 29 corona-infected people died. During the last 2 months there was a steady decrease in the number of corona patients in Delhi. However, with the increase in Corona testing in Delhi, Corona positive cases have also increased. During the last 24 hours, 9217 RT PCR and 26,829 antigen tests were done to check the corona in Delhi. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 in Delhi: Raunak will return to Delhi’s pubs and bars, permission to open from this day, but now these rules will have to be accepted

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin, saying, "3256 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. During this time, 2188 corona infected persons have recovered. During 24 hours, 29 people died of corona in Delhi. In Delhi, 4,567 people have lost their lives due to corona.

In the national capital, a total of 1,91,449 persons got corona and 1,65,973 of these people have become healthy. There are currently 20,909 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of these, treatment of 11 thousand Corona patients is going on at their homes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that in the last few days, there has been an increase in Corona cases in Delhi. He said, “We have spoken to experts on this subject. Some experts say that this is the second wave of corona again. Some say it is not the second wave. We have to take necessary precautions keeping these technical things aside. Corona mortality in Delhi is 1 percent since August 15. While at the national level the death rate from Corona is 1.7 percent. “

The Chief Minister said, “We have increased the number of tests for detection and prevention of corona in Delhi, due to this, more cases of corona are also coming up. Delhi government will get more testing done in Delhi in the coming days. ” At the same time, the number of containment zones in Delhi is also increasing. At present, 1076 corona containment zones have been set up all over Delhi.