Coronavirus in Delhi: More than 5,000 new cases of corona occurred in Delhi for the 5th consecutive day, 51 deaths

Coronavirus in Delhi Updates: 5,664 new cases of infection with Corona virus were reported in the national capital on Sunday and with this the total number of infected people exceeded 3.92 lakhs, while the positivity rate increased to about 13 percent. According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the death toll rose to 6,562 with the death of 51 more patients.

The city has received more than 5,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day amid the festive season and increasing pollution in the city. Earlier, 5,062 new cases were reported on Saturday while 5,891 cases were reported on Friday. That was the highest level of any single day. There were 5,739 cases on Thursday and 5,673 on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin, out of 3,92,370 cases reported so far in Delhi, 3,51,635 people have either recovered or gone out. A total of 47,25,318 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far, which is 2.48 lakh tests per million population.

The average mortality rate for the last 10 days is 0.83 percent. The number of patients undergoing treatment on Sunday stood at 34,173 of which 20,732 are in isolation in homes. The bulletin states that 9,314 out of 15,775 beds in the city’s hospitals are empty. The number of prohibited areas in the city is 3,359.