Coronavirus in Delhi: Rapidly spreading infection in Delhi amid improving conditions, CM Kejriwal said- ‘There is nothing to panic’

new Delhi: In the backdrop of the rise in the number of people infected with the Corona virus in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tried to assure the people that there is no need to panic and the situation is under control.

Addressing an online press conference, Kejriwal reiterated that the cases are increasing because the AAP government in the city has doubled the investigation. Appealing to the residents of Delhi to follow the precautionary measures related to Kovid-19, the Chief Minister said that there is no place for negligent behavior.

He said that the Delhi government has taken various steps to reduce the number of deaths due to infection in the national capital. Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of beds for Kovid-19 patients in Delhi and only 5,000 beds are filled out of the 14,000 beds available in the city.

“Out of these 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are admitted from other states,” he said. On Friday, 2,914 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi.

Let me tell you that once again there is a sharp boom in the Corona cases in Delhi. Whereas, except for the last one week in Delhi, the graph of Corona was very low for almost two months and it seemed that now the transition in Delhi is near its end but now Corona is spreading rapidly in the capital.