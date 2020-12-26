Coronavirus in Delhi: Things are improving in the national capital, 655 new cases of Kovid in 24 hours, lowest in four months

new Delhi: 655 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi. This is the lowest number of cases of infection occurring in a single day since 16 August. At the same time, after the death of 30 infected patients in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 10,437. Officials gave this information. Also Read – AstraZeneca creates new antibody vaccine to protect against Coronavirus, is more effective for these people

With this, the total number of infected in the capital increased to 6,22,094. In the last 24 hours, 67,115 samples were tested and the infection rate was recorded at 0.98 percent. On August 17, Delhi had 787 infections while on August 16, 652 new cases were reported. There are 6,921 patients undergoing treatment in Delhi at present.

Please tell that more than a year has passed since Coronavirus came into the world and still cases of infection are coming up. But the matter of relief among all this is that the graph of the corona seems to be decreasing day by day. In the national capital Delhi, the situation has become much better than before. This was the second consecutive day when Corona cases in Delhi have been the lowest in the last four months.

If we talk about India, 22,273 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported on last Friday. With this, the total number of infected has increased to 1, 01, 69, 118. At the same time, 251 more patients have died due to infection. The number of people who lost their lives in this epidemic has increased to 1,47,343.