CoronaVirus In Delhi: Third wave of corona has arrived in Delhi, Health Minister said this ..

CoronaVirus in Delhi: The cases of corona virus appear to decrease in October as compared to September all over the country. But there is a possibility of a third wave of coronavirus infection in Delhi. On this question, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday, 'I think wait a week now, after that we will be able to tell the trend. It will be a little early to call it the third wave 'but it can happen'.

Let us tell you that there have been record cases of coronavirus infection in Delhi, on which Jain said that the Delhi government is fast contact tracing, due to which the numbers are getting higher. He said, 'It is a season of festivals and there is also a little winter and one we have changed the strategy that whoever comes positive is testing the whole family and their close contacts and not once but we also do twice. Have been.

They told that they are doing the test again within four to five days. Our idea is that not a single case remains. So because of this you may be looking at numbers a little more. He said, "But this is the best strategy to eliminate and control the chain of infection and I think the results will come soon."

He told that ‘We have strengthened the contact tracing further and along with the contact tracing has also strengthened the tracing. Earlier everyone’s tests were done, but now we have categorized it very much. If any one person gets positive, then all the contacts that are there are being tested.

It happens that if the whole family is tested, then the whole family also turns positive. Earlier we used to wait that if we see some symptoms in the family, then do the test, but now we are testing everyone. Also from family and close contacts.

Let me tell you that this was the first time on Wednesday in the Corona era, when more than 5 thousand cases have come in Delhi in a single day, while 40 people have died in one day. This figure is frightening.