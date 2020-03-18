Coronavirus in football: Live updates – Roman Abramovich helps NHS workers

Soccer is over. For now. The coronavirus pandemic continues to ripple all over the world, and sport is grinding to an unceremonious halt.

Premier League and Soccer League groups, in addition to numerous others all over the world are ready patiently for the inexperienced mild to renew operations, however it might be a while earlier than the gorgeous sport returns to pitches throughout the globe.

Coronavirus in sport dwell weblog

With a lot data flying round, RadioTimes.com will probably be continually updating the feed beneath with updates, cancellations, chosen tweets and extra as soccer reels from to ongoing disaster.

Wednesday 18th March

Roman Abramovich presents resort to NHS employees

Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich has opened the Millennium Lodge – subsequent to Stamford Bridge – without spending a dime use by asymptomatic NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

A press release learn: “Lots of the medical employees will probably be working lengthy shifts and will not be capable of journey residence or would in any other case need to make lengthy commutes. Native lodging helps preserve the well being and well-being of those essential personnel at this crucial time.

“This will probably be for a two-month interval, after which reconsidered in mild of circumstances on the time. NHS employees will probably be these working in hospitals in the North-West London area, however that will prolong to hospitals in different districts.”

Blaise Matuidi assessments optimistic for coronavirus

A second Juventus participant has been identified with coronavirus.

Blaise Matuidi has contracted the illness however is described as “properly and asymptomatic” having been in self-isolation since 11th March.

Centre again Daniele Rugani was among the many first footballers to endure from COVID-19 final week.

We want each stars a speedy restoration!

Tuesday 17th March

Golf equipment ‘commit to finish’ home seasons earlier than July

A probably monumental second for soccer has arrived…

Within the grand scheme of issues, ending off the 2019/20 marketing campaign actually isn’t the highest precedence, however European golf equipment have reportedly dedicated to finishing the season by 30th June through the UEFA assembly earlier as we speak.

Premier League and Soccer League golf equipment will convene later in the week to work on a plan to get the wheels shifting once more.

NEW: European Leagues commit to finish all home competitions by 30 June. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 17, 2020

Three radical options to finish the Premier League season

Logistics apart, no one needs the Premier League season to be nullified, voided, cancelled until you’re an a Bournemouth, Aston Villa or Norwich fan. Or a Liverpool-hating Manchester United fan. Or Manchester Metropolis. Or Everton.

Okay, lots of people could be completely cool if the season was scrubbed out of existence, however right here at RadioTimes.com, we wouldn’t be.

Introducing three radical plans to get the present again on the street, that includes a half-season, mini leagues and extra.

Does the Champions League remaining have a brand new date?

Italian journalist Adriano Del Monte has urged that the Champions League remaining might have a brand new date – and it’s far prior to it’s possible you’ll count on.

He believes the sport – scheduled for Might 29th – has solely been knocked again a month, regardless of the event being frozen in the spherical of 16 part.

If the season restarts initially of April, there could also be an opportunity, although with the height of the pandemic but to reach, the state of affairs stays unclear.

???? #UCL Ultimate new date: June 27 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) March 17, 2020

FA help UEFA resolution to postpone Euro 2020

FA chief govt Mark Bullingham has spoken following the choice by UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months.

He stated: “Folks’s well being and wellbeing needs to be the first concern for all of us, so we absolutely help UEFA’s resolution to postpone Euro 2020,” he stated.

“We’ll be contemplating the implications for all England groups and our organisation over the approaching days, together with any implications on the date of the 2021 girls’s Euro which we’re very proud to be internet hosting.

“We’ll proceed to work in collaboration with the PL, EFL and our soccer companions on the eventualities that would observe UEFA’s resolution as we speak and guarantee we’re able to put them into fast motion as soon as it’s applicable to take action.

“Till then, we’ll proceed to observe the recommendation of presidency and the well being authorities.”

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece worldwide occasion has been pushed again 12 months to 2021.

This implies the primary piece of the puzzle has been shifted in phrases of placing soccer again on monitor.

Soccer received’t be coming residence in 2020, however now home leagues have just a little additional wriggle room to try to full the 2019/20 marketing campaign sooner or later in the close to future.

