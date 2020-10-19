Coronavirus in Haryana: No one died of corona after 4 months in Haryana, officials said this

Chandigarh There has been no death from coronavirus in Haryana for the first time in the last four months. The state government gave this information. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Rajiv Arora said that after four months, 12 days period or 135 days, not a single person has died in the state from coronavirus. Earlier on June 6, no deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the state. Arora said, “We will remain active and alert until the permanent solution to the Kovid-19 infection is resolved.” Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools going to be opened in these states, read 10 important things about guidelines, it is mandatory to follow

In Haryana, 10,265 people have been found infected so far. At the same time, 1640 people have died so far. But for the first time in the last 4 months, no one has died in Haryana. Meanwhile, a government panel appointed by the central government has said that India has crossed the peak (highest level) of COVID-19. However, the possibility of a second wave in the winter season cannot be ruled out. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said this on Sunday. Paul is also the head of the expert panel set up to coordinate efforts to combat the epidemic.

VK Paul said that once the Kovid-19 Vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine) arrives, then there are enough resources to make it available to the citizens. "New cases of corona virus infection and deaths in India have come down in the last three weeks and the spread of infection has stabilized in most states," he said, adding, "However, five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and three to four union territories are still increasing cases of infection.