Coronavirus in India: Decline in corona cases in India, but death toll is increasing

new Delhi: The country is witnessing a steady decrease in coronavirus cases. There were 61,871 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of cases has increased to 74,94,551. The Union Health and Welfare Ministry gave this information on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, 62,211 cases were reported.

There have been 1,033 deaths due to coronavirus in India in the last 24 hours, after which the total deaths have increased to 1,14,031. In India, the Ricky rate has increased to 88.03 percent, while the death rate is 1.53 percent.

Statistics show that the number of daily corona cases in India has now come down from the US, although the number of deaths due to this has again gone above the figure of one thousand.

There are currently 7,83,311 active cases in the country with 11,776 cases reported as against Saturday. 72,614 patients recovered from this disease in one day, after which the total number of people recovering has increased to 65,97,210.

Maharashtra still remains the most affected state by coronaviruses. So far, 15,86,321 cases have been registered and 41,965 patients have lost their lives due to this disease. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 9,70,173 samples were examined in a single day in India, after which the total number of tests has increased to 9,42,24,190.