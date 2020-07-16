Coronavirus In India: Horror figures of corona in the country, more than 32 thousand infected in one day, 606 people killed

new Delhi: The Corona virus is not taking the name of a stop in the country. Meanwhile, once again the dreaded figures of Corona have been revealed. The highest number of cases have come today in a single day. In the last 24 hours, 32,695 infected people have been confirmed in the country. At the same time, 606 people have died due to infection. At the same time, if we talk about the confirmation of total infectives in the country, then this figure has reached 9,68,876. Of these, 6,12,815 people have been cured by treatment. So far 24,915 deaths have been confirmed in the country. Also Read – Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on the resumption of sports in the country – only these sports if the situation improves …

If we talk about those states where Corona has stopped life, then Maharashtra comes first in this list. In Maharashtra, 2,75,640 infections have been confirmed. Also, 10,928 people have died here so far. At the same time, 1,16,993 cases have been confirmed in the capital Delhi. A total of 3487 people have died here. Also, 1,51,820 infected people have been confirmed in Tamil Nadu and 2167 people have died so far.

Highest single day spike of 32,695 # COVID19 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total positive cases stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured / discharged / migrated and 24,915 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/nuYhpfMQtz – ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, 41,383 infected people have been confirmed here. Of these, 1012 people have died so far. 34,427 infected people have been confirmed in West Bengal, out of which 1000 people have died so far. In Bihar, 20,612 infected people have been confirmed, out of which 180 people have died. Also, 18,666 infected people have been identified in Assam. At the same time, 46 people have died here.