CoronaVirus In India: Thieves blown away via a tanker full of oxygen, police stunned via this wonderful robbery

CoronaVirus In India: Corona has get a hold of quite a lot of surprising circumstances. Until now, the corona vaccine, drugs used to be being stolen, now a tanker stuffed with oxygen from a refinery in Panipat, Haryana has long gone lacking. The police have been additionally stunned to listen to this, however the medicine keep watch over officer of Panipat Vijay Raje has lodged a grievance of robbery of oxygen tanker on the Bohli police put up. He has written within the FIR that this tanker used to be despatched from Panipat to Sirsa however didn't succeed in there.

At the one hand, in the middle of reviews of loss of oxygen in lots of states, all the tanker robbery incident on this approach has put the management in a tizzy. Now the police crew of Sirsa together with Panipat is looking for the tanker. The tanker quantity is from Punjab and the motive force is lacking along side the tanker.

Give an explanation for that Air Liquid North India Personal Restricted Corporate provides oxygen at Panipat Refinery and from right here on Wednesday night time a tanker used to be despatched to Sirsa. This tanker had 8 heaps, 82 kg of oxygen gasoline and its worth is ready one lakh 10000 rupees.

It’s being stated that it takes about 4 and a part hours to achieve Sirsa from Panipat and if the teach didn’t succeed in Sirsa, the corporate used to be contacted in Panipat and straight away the Drug Regulate Officer used to be additionally knowledgeable. After that, the telephone of the motive force of the tanker may be coming off. DSP headquarters has knowledgeable {that a} tanker is being searched. The closing location of the motive force is being detected. His members of the family also are being wondered and the decision main points of his cellular are being extracted. Quickly you are going to know the place the tanker after all went.