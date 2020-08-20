Coronavirus in India update: Corona growing at alarming speed, about 70 thousand people infected in 24 hours

Coronavirus in India update: Even after more than five months, the situation of Corona is getting worse and worse. The corona figures are getting scarier as the days pass. More than 50 thousand cases are being reported daily in the country for more than a month, but on Wednesday, the highest number of cases were recorded in a single day. In the last 24 hours, about 70 thousand new cases of corona were reported. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Is Sputnik V the Corona Virus Vaccine Safe? 20 countries have shown interest

According to the report of the Ministry of Health, a total of 69 thousand 652 people were infected with corona in the last one day, while a total of 977 people lost their lives in the whole country. Now there are a total of 28,36,926 positive cases of corona in the country. At present there are 6,86,395 active cases in the country, while so far 20,96,665 people have gone home after winning the battle of Corona. A total of 53,866 have lost their lives so far from Corona.

Spike of 69,652 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The # COVID19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured / discharged / migrated & 53,866 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/1RWro1WWpE

– ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

At this time, Maharashtra suffered its biggest hit. On Wednesday, 13,165 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra, after which the total number of patients of the Kovid-19 epidemic increased to 6,28,642. A health officer gave this information. He said that 346 more patients died from Kovid-19.