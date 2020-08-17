Coronavirus in Indore: Indore becomes hot zone of corona in MP, number of infected crosses ten thousand

Indore: The total number of patients of this epidemic has reached 10,049 after 245 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts of Kovid-19 in the country. “We have found 245 new patients of Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours examining 3,359 samples,” Poornima Gadaria, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), said on Monday. Also Read – Corona Test in India: Corona data released by Ministry of Health, number of tests of Kovid-19 samples exceeded three crore

Gadaria said that during the last five months, a total of 344 patients in the district have died due to corona virus infection, while 6,618 people have been freed from the infection after treatment. Also Read – Bihar Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 6 September in Bihar, strictness will be applicable in the content zones

The mortality rate of Kovid-19 patients in the district on Monday morning was 3.42 percent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.92 percent. This rate has remained higher than the national average since the outbreak of epidemic in the district. Also Read – West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee’s TMC MLA dies of corona virus …

Another health department official said that at present the number of patients treated for Kovid-19 in the district is 3,087. Of these, 718 people are being treated by keeping them in separate houses. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.

With the continuous corona in the country, the situation is getting worse and worse. More than 57 thousand cases of corona were reported in the last one day whereas a total of 941 people lost their lives due to corona. So far, 50,921 people have died due to corona virus in the country.