Coronavirus in Indore: Number of people infected with coronavirus in Indore cross 6000, 292 deaths

Indore: The number of patients of this epidemic has reached 6,035 after receiving 129 new cases of infection during the last 24 hours in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts of Kovid-19 in the country. For the last 10 days, the speed of corona virus infection in the district is increasing rapidly again.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said on Sunday, "We have found 129 new patients of Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours examining 1,957 samples." Jadia said that during the last four months, a total of 292 patients in the district have died due to corona virus infection, while 4,238 people have been freed from the infection after treatment.

According to official figures, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the district crossed the 5,000 mark on July 8. During the last 10 days, about 1,000 new infected people have been added to it. The Health Department estimates that corona virus infection in the district may reach its highest level in late July or early August.

Analysis of the data shows that the death rate of Kovid-19 patients in the district was 4.84 percent on Sunday morning, which is 2.35 percent more than the national average of 2.49 percent. The rate in the district has remained higher than the national average for a long time. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.