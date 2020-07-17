Coronavirus in Jharkhand: 221 more new cases in 24 hours, Azim Premji Foundation donated PPE kits and masks

Ranchi: In Jharkhand, in the last 24 hours, one more person died in Jamshedpur, Ranchi Giridih and Chaibasa due to Corona virus infection, which has increased the number of people who died due to this infection to 42 in the state. At the same time, 221 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 4,783. Also Read – Patna in Under Full Lockdown: Noise e-pass in Patna due to lockdown, now you can travel with this card only

According to the health department’s report released late on Thursday, four more infected people have died in the state, taking the total death toll from corona in the state has risen to 42. Also Read – Government’s unique initiative for donating plasma, prize money of Rs 5000

So far 2,245 out of 4,783 infected people in the state are migrant laborers who have returned to the state from different parts of the country and significantly not a single migrant has been found infected in the last 48 hours. Also Read – Coronavirus in Odisha: 494 new Kovid 19 positive patients in Odisha, number of infected crosses 15 thousand

Of the 4783 infected in the state, 2513 have recovered and returned to their homes. Apart from this, treatment of 2228 other infected people continues in various hospitals. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,866 samples were tested in laboratories of which 221 were found infected.

The Azim Premji Foundation provided medical kits worth Rs 3.28 crore to the Government of Jharkhand on behalf of the Fia Foundation for the prevention of corona. The official spokesperson said that these medical kits included 12,700 PPE kits, 20,300 N-95 masks, 5 True Net machines and 2 Thermo Fisher RNA extractor machines.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren thanked the Azim Premji Foundation for this cooperation and said that with the cooperation of all, they will win the war against Corona.