Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Alert: 747 new cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh, close to 25 thousand people have been infected, read details

Bhopal: On Wednesday, 747 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh. The total number of people found infected with this virus in the state has increased to 24,842. In the last 24 hours in the state, 14 more deaths have been confirmed due to this disease, taking the death toll to 770.

"During the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, two each in Bhopal, Sagar and Satna and one each in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Betul, Chhatarpur, Sehore and Damoh," a Madhya Pradesh official said. The death of the patient has been confirmed.

He told, "Indore has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus in the state. 144 in Bhopal, 71 in Ujjain, 28 in Sagar, 23 in Burhanpur, 19 in Khandwa, 21 in Jabalpur, 16 in Khargone, 10 in Dewas, 10 in Mandsaur, nine in Dhar and eight each in Morena, Rajgarh and Neemuch. Has died The remaining deaths have taken place in other districts. "

The official said that on Wednesday, maximum 157 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Bhopal district. Whereas, 114 new cases were reported from Indore, 43 from Gwalior, 35 from Vidisha and Khargone and 27 from Ujjain.

He said that out of a total of 24,842 infected people in the state till now, 16,836 patients have gone home healthy and 7,236 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Wednesday, 579 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are 2,596 prohibited areas in the state.