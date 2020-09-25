Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh does not stop pace of corona, 2,304 new cases of infection, 45 people die

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: On Thursday, 2,304 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus has reached 1,15,361. In the state, 45 more people have died due to this disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,122. Also Read – Dengue to Corona infected Manish Sisodia, shift from LNJP to Max Hospital when platelets fall

"During the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, eight in Indore, five in Gwalior, two in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Morena, Neemuch, Shahdol, Damoh, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh. Two, while one patient died in Khargone, Ujjain, Sagar, Dhar, Ratlam, Barwani, Rewa, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Satna, Dewas, Katni, Shajapur and Harda.

He said, "Indore has the highest 524 deaths due to corona virus so far, while 368 have died in Bhopal, 90 in Ujjain, 92 in Sagar, 134 in Jabalpur and 112 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts. "

The official said that today the maximum number of 414 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district, while 267 in Bhopal, 129 in Gwalior, 187 in Jabalpur, 83 in Shahdol, 81 in Narsinghpur, 61 in Ujjain, 52 in Anuppur. And 51 new cases came in Dhar.

He said that out of a total of 1,15,361 infected people in the state till now, 90,495 patients have gone home healthy and 22,744 patients are being treated in various hospitals. The official said that 2,327 patients were discharged from hospital today after recovering.