Coronavirus in MP: 1715 new cases of Kovid-19 in Madhya Pradesh in 24 hours, 29 deaths, most cases here

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, 1,715 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of people found infected in the state to 1,42,022. In the last 24 hours, 29 more persons have died due to infection in the state due to which the number of deaths has increased to 2,547.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh told, "During the last 24 hours, seven due to corona virus infection in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior and two each in Khargone, Sehore and Chhindwara and Sagar, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Shahdol, Damoh, Datia and Guna have confirmed deaths of one patient each.

He said, "So far, 615 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state, while 417 in Bhopal, 96 in Ujjain, 113 in Sagar, 171 in Jabalpur and 141 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts. "

The official said that on Thursday, maximum 469 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Indore district, while 219 new cases were reported in Bhopal, 65 in Gwalior and 132 in Jabalpur.

He said that out of a total of 1,42,022 infected people in the state, 1,22,687 patients have gone home healthy and 16,788 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Thursday, 2,420 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.