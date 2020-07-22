Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1310 new cases of Kovid-19 in Mumbai, number of patients crossed one lakh four thousand

Mumbai: With the arrival of 1310 new cases of corona virus in Mumbai on Wednesday, the total number of cases increased to one lakh four thousand 572. This information was given by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It said that with the death of 58 people due to the epidemic in the day, the number of dead in the financial capital of the country increased to 5872. Also Read – Total Lockdown in Bhopal Update News: Corona Increased Difficulties, Now Lockdown will be done in Bhopal from 24th

Due to recovery from this disease, 1563 patients were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening, taking the number of patients recovering to 75,118. BMC said that the recovery rate of Kovid-19 patients in Mumbai is 71 percent.

1310 # COVID19 positive cases, 1563 recovered / discharged and 58 death reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases here rises to 1,04,572 positive cases, 75,118 recovered / discharged and 5,872 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mR4c1TLq0l
– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

The number of patients being treated in the metropolis is 23,582 while 1055 suspected patients of corona virus have been admitted to hospitals. Based on the data of the last seven days, the average rate of double the number of infected in the metropolis is 59 days and the rate of increase in cases is 1.17 percent.

Let me tell you that the worst situation of Corona in the whole country is in Maharashtra itself. On Wednesday, 10 thousand 576 new cases of corona were reported in Maharashtra. During the whole day, a total of 280 people lost their lives due to cornea while five thousand 552 people recovered and returned to their homes.