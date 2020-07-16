Coronavirus in Odisha: 494 new Kovid 19 positive patients in Odisha, number of infected crosses 15 thousand

Bhubaneswar: A corona virus was confirmed in Odisha on Thursday by testing samples of 494 people and two patients died, after which the total number of infection cases has crossed 15,000. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath praised Parivana Nigam, said – You proved yourself in the disaster

A senior health official said that 79 patients have died in the state so far due to the epidemic. He said that new cases of infection were reported from 23 districts, after which the total number of cases in the state increased to 15,392. Also Read – GST on Hand Sanitizer: GST of 18% imposed by the Central Government on sanitizers who are keeping themselves safe during the Coron period

The official said that out of 494 cases, 322 cases came from segregated habitat centers and 172 people got sick due to contact with infected people. Ganjam, the most affected district of the state, received 246 cases, after which the total number of cases in the district has increased to 4,867. Also Read – BCCI President Sourav Ganguly isolates himself after brother’s corona is found infected

Apart from this, 64 cases were reported from Khurda, 38 from Cuttack and 21 from Balasore. According to a statement issued by the Health Department, two patients died of Kovid-19 in Ganjam district.

According to the Health Department, 24 people infected with the corona virus died due to other diseases. Currently, 4,813 patients of Kovid-19 are under treatment and 10,476 patients have been cured of the disease. The official said that Kovid-19 has been tested for a total of 3,61,920 samples so far.

The conditions of Corona in India are getting worse and worse. In the last 24 hours, 32,695 infected people have been confirmed in the country. At the same time, 606 people have died due to infection. At the same time, if we talk about the confirmation of total infectives in the country, then this figure has reached 9,68,876. Of these, 6,12,815 people have been cured by treatment. So far 24,915 deaths have been confirmed in the country.