Coronavirus in Odisha update: 736 new cases a day in Odisha, figure of infected crosses 17 thousand

Bhubaneswar: After receiving 736 new patients infected with Kovid-19 in Odisha on Sunday, the state infection infection crossed 17,000. Apart from this, after the death of five more infected patients, the number of people who lost their lives in this state increased to 91. A health officer gave this information.

He said that after these cases came in 25 districts of the state, the total cases of infection in the state has reached 17,437. According to the official, out of these 736 new cases, 481 patients are from different habitat centers while the remaining 255 patients have been infected due to contact with already infected patients.

On July 10, 755 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the state. The official said that three out of five patients died in the most affected Ganjam district of Odisha. The remaining two patients died in Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur district. He told that apart from this, two other patients infected with Kovid-19 died due to any other reasons.

Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, the shocking figures of Corona have been revealed even today by the Health Department. In the last 24 hours, 38,902 infected corona have been found in the country.