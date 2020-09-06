Coronavirus in Prayagraj: Corona spreading rapidly in Sangam city, 356 new cases a day, 3 people died

Coronavirus in Prayagraj: In Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, 356 persons were confirmed to be infected with the corona virus on Saturday, due to which the number of cases of this epidemic has reached 11,452. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: deteriorating corona in Chhattisgarh, 1172 people succumbed to infection in 24 hours

Giving this information, Nodal Officer (Kovid-19) Dr. Rishi Sahay said that earlier in the CMO report, 306 persons were confirmed to be infected with Corona virus. Later, reports from the medical college confirmed that more than 50 people were infected with the virus.

In this way, 356 persons were confirmed infected with the epidemic in the district on Saturday. He said that three people died of corona virus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 171.

Dr. Sahay said that 66 people were discharged from the hospital on Saturday after recovering. So far, 3820 people have become healthy from this epidemic. At the same time, 2844 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

He said that on Saturday, 187 people completed the period of home isolation. A total of 4567 people have completed the period of home isolation so far.

