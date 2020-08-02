Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Corona havoc in Rajasthan, 561 new Kovid-19 positive cases, nine infected deaths in 24 hours

Jaipur: Nine more people died due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 703. With the arrival of 561 new cases of infection in the state, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus so far has increased to 43,804 of which 12,391 patients are undergoing treatment. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: 853 people died in 24 hours due to corona virus, more than 54 thousand infected

According to an official, out of the nine infected people who died in the state till 10:30 AM on Sunday, five died in Jaipur, three in Ajmer and one in Nagaur. The total number of people who died of corona virus infection in the state has reached 703. Also Read – Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad: Limits opened but know Section 144, new rules implemented, otherwise legal action will be taken

Only in Jaipur, the death toll from Corona virus infection has increased to 200 while 84 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 47 in Ajmer, 42 in Bikaner, 35 in Kota, 31 in Pali, 29 in Nagaur, 16 in Alwar and in Dholpur. 15 of the infected have died. 37 patients from other states have also died here. Also Read – Corona in India: Corona cases becoming frightening, number of infected crosses 1.7 million, 65 percent of cases came only in July

He said that 561 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the state till Sunday morning. Of which 100 in Kota, 77–77 in Bikaner and Jaipur, 58 in Pali, 49 in Badmer, 43 in Sikar, 40 in Ajmer, 33 in Nagaur, 30 in Udaipur, 30 in Banra, 15 in Sirohi, 6 in Karauli-Pratapgarh. —6 and Dungarpur include three new cases. Curfew has been imposed in many police station areas across the state due to Corona virus infection.