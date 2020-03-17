Coronavirus in sport: Live updates – Euro 2020 & French Open postponed, Olympics statement

The sporting world is in a state of paralysis because the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

Extra occasions are being cancelled every day with March all-but written off and April occasions beneath menace.

Coronavirus in soccer stay weblog

We’ll preserve you updated with the most recent bulletins and information because the world of sport struggles to cope with the quickly evolving state of affairs throughout the globe.

Right here’s all of your newest coronavirus in sport stay updates…

Tuesday 17th March

At this time’s predominant headlines:

French Open tennis postponed till September

The second main of the tennis season has been postponed and rescheduled to happen simply seven days after the US Open.

At this stage we do not know if Wimbledon shall be affected by coronavirus, but when it had been to happen as regular in the summer time, this is able to be an unprecedented change of order in the foremost tennis tournaments.

⚠️The Roland-Garros match shall be performed from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

Full story – French Open to be staged simply days after US Open

IOC insist Olympic Video games will go forward as deliberate in 2020

The Olympic Video games are nonetheless set to go forward uninterrupted in July following a daring statement by the Worldwide Olympic Committee. They are saying they’re persevering with to watch the state of affairs “24/7” however that as issues stand they intend for the occasion to begin as initially deliberate on 24th July in Japan.

OC president Thomas Bach stated: “The well being and well-being of all these concerned in the preparations for the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern.

“All measures are being taken to safeguard the protection and pursuits of athletes, coaches and assist groups.

“We’re an Olympic neighborhood; we assist each other in good occasions and in tough occasions. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a neighborhood.”

Full story – IOC statement on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece worldwide soccer occasion which was because of rejoice its 60th birthday in June and July with matches happening throughout the continent has been pushed again 12 months to 2021.

This shall be an enormous disappointment for soccer followers and the groups that had been anticipating to happen in the match, however will maybe give extra bandwidth for fixtures over the summer time permitting home footballing tournaments just like the Premier League to be accomplished if circumstances enhance.

Full story – UEFA statement about Euro 2020

Grand Nationwide cancelled, no plans to run behind closed doorways

Horse racing has been referred to as off in the UK till the tip of April, together with the cancellation of the Grand Nationwide at Aintree.

The Grand Nationwide is likely one of the most well-known horse racing occasions in the world, with the four mile plus steeplechase attracting enormous audiences on TV in the UK and globally, and is likely one of the greatest betting days of the yr.

It is a huge blow for horse racing – and is the primary time the race has been cancelled because the finish of the Second World Struggle.

Full story – Grand Nationwide cancelled: Jockey Membership launch statement

WrestleMania 36 relocated however not cancelled

WWE’s showpiece occasion of the yr, WrestleMania 36, will go forward on the WWE Efficiency Middle and not using a stay viewers.

So, sports activities leisure followers have a bit of cheer in these darkish occasions with the information that the showpiece occasion in the wrestling calendar will nonetheless be out there to tens of millions of TV followers all around the world, even when it might be a considerably unusual environment with out crowds cheering the superstars on.

Full story – WrestleMania 36 strikes location however will go forward