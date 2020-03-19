Coronavirus in sport: Live updates – Olympic torch relay continues

Coronavirus has paralysed the sporting world because the pandemic continues to tear up the leisure world as we all know it.

Extra occasions are being cancelled every day with March primarily written off with many extra occasions in the approaching months below scrutiny.

Coronavirus in soccer dwell weblog

We’ll maintain you updated with the newest bulletins and information because the world of sport struggles to cope with the quickly evolving scenario throughout the globe.

Right here’s all of your newest coronavirus in sport dwell updates…

Thursday 19th March

Olympic torch relay continues

The Olympic flame is on its solution to #Tokyo2020 ???? Tokyo Organizing committee consultant Naoko Imoto has obtained the flame and it’ll now be transported to Miyagi prefecture in a specifically designed #Tokyo2020 lantern. ????????#OlympicTorchRelay #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/963rIXeGtQ — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 19, 2020

In a present of defiance towards the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic torch relay has continued at tempo and is now headed for Japan.

The Video games stay on target to happen in July, however questions are sure to be raised over its future in the approaching weeks and months.

Wednesday 18th March

F1 summer time break moved ahead

The FIA has introduced ahead the usual summer time break to March-April with all groups required to stop operations for a time frame.

The same old 14-day interval has been upped to 21 days and means races will go forward throughout the summer time if the coronavirus scenario clears.

ECB suspends leisure cricket throughout UK

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have formally suspended all types of leisure cricket throughout the nation because the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop.

An announcement learn: “Sport performs a completely important function in the nation’s psychological and bodily wellbeing, and it helps individuals discover that means the place there’s worry and uncertainty, so considered one of our targets in the approaching weeks might be to discover ways in which we are able to assist some ranges of bodily exercise in communities – significantly at junior ranges.

“Utilizing our cricket neighborhood to assist others may very well be probably the most vital companies we are able to supply through the troublesome subsequent few months.

“It is going to be crucial that any choices we do make are medically-led. And we are going to proceed to work with Authorities and their advisors to make sure we’re knowledgeable by science in our choice making.”

Laver Cup officers shocked by French Open swap

It’s getting messy in the tennis world following the announcement by French Open organisers to maneuver the match to September.

The Laver Cup in Boston is now set to conflict with the French Open only a week after the US Open completed.

An announcement learn: “This announcement got here as a shock to us and our companions – Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It raises many questions and we’re assessing the scenario.

“At the moment, we would like our followers, sponsors, broadcasters, employees, volunteers, gamers and the good metropolis of Boston to know that we intend to carry Laver Cup 2020 as at the moment scheduled.”

Olympic take a look at occasion cancelled

The Inventive Gymnastics All-Round World Cup was set to happen in Tokyo subsequent month however has been cancelled.

It was meant to be a take a look at occasion for the total Olympic Video games because of begin in July.

Check measures will nonetheless take locations at Olympic venues with the Video games nonetheless on target to be held as regular, however giant gatherings might not be in attendance for a while.

Tuesday 17th March

French Open tennis postponed till September

The second main of the tennis season has been postponed and rescheduled to happen simply seven days after the US Open.

At this stage we don’t know if Wimbledon might be affected by coronavirus, but when it had been to happen as regular in the summer time, this is able to be an unprecedented change of order in the key tennis tournaments.

⚠️The Roland-Garros match might be performed from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

Full story – French Open to be staged simply days after US Open

IOC insist Olympic Video games will go forward as deliberate in 2020

The Olympic Video games are nonetheless set to go forward uninterrupted in July following a daring assertion by the Worldwide Olympic Committee. They are saying they’re persevering with to observe the scenario “24/7” however that as issues stand they intend for the occasion to start out as initially deliberate on 24th July in Japan.

OC president Thomas Bach mentioned: “The well being and well-being of all these concerned in the preparations for the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern.

“All measures are being taken to safeguard the protection and pursuits of athletes, coaches and assist groups.

“We’re an Olympic neighborhood; we assist each other in good occasions and in troublesome occasions. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a neighborhood.”

Full story – IOC assertion on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece worldwide soccer occasion which was because of rejoice its 60th birthday in June and July with matches going down throughout the continent has been pushed again 12 months to 2021.

This might be an enormous disappointment for soccer followers and the groups that had been anticipating to happen in the match, however will maybe give extra bandwidth for fixtures over the summer time permitting home footballing tournaments just like the Premier League to be accomplished if situations enhance.

Full story – UEFA assertion about Euro 2020

Grand Nationwide cancelled, no plans to run behind closed doorways

Horse racing has been known as off in the UK till the tip of April, together with the cancellation of the Grand Nationwide at Aintree.

The Grand Nationwide is likely one of the most well-known horse racing occasions in the world, with the four mile plus steeplechase attracting large audiences on TV in the UK and globally, and is likely one of the greatest betting days of the yr.

It is a huge blow for horse racing – and is the primary time the race has been cancelled for the reason that finish of the Second World Conflict.

Full story – Grand Nationwide cancelled: Jockey Membership launch assertion

WrestleMania 36 relocated however not cancelled

WWE’s showpiece occasion of the yr, WrestleMania 36, will go forward on the WWE Efficiency Heart with no dwell viewers.

So, sports activities leisure followers have somewhat cheer in these darkish occasions with the information that the showpiece occasion in the wrestling calendar will nonetheless be out there to hundreds of thousands of TV followers all around the world, even when it could be a considerably unusual environment with out crowds cheering the superstars on.

Full story – WrestleMania 36 strikes location however will go forward