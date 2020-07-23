Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 84 personnel posted at Raj Bhavan, Corona virus positive, stirred up in administration

Chennai: 84 security and fire personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu have been found infected with the corona virus. However, none of these governors has come in contact with Banwari Lal Purohit or senior officials. The government gave this information here on Thursday. Also Read – TNEA 2020: Application process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission started today, here is the direct link to apply

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said that some personnel posted here showed signs of corona virus, after which 147 personnel were screened. Of these, 84 workers have been found infected with the corona virus, including security and firefighters.

The statement said, 'The health department has sent these workers in separate habitat after conducting all the tests. All these workers were posted in the outer part of the Raj Bhavan. "According to the statement, none of these workers came in contact with Governor Banwari Lal Purohit or senior officials.

It states, ‘As a precautionary measure, corporation health officers are making the entire Raj Bhavan, including offices, infection-free. Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation.

Let us know that Corona cases have increased rapidly in Tamil Nadu. So far, the total number of patients in the state has exceeded 1 lakh 86 thousand. Out of this, 3 thousand 144 infected have died. However, more than one lakh 31 thousand people have recovered from corona infection.