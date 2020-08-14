Coronavirus in Telangana: 1,921 new cases of corona virus infection in one day, nine people lost their lives

Hyderabad: There have been 1,921 new patients of Corona virus infection in Telangana, after which the total number of infected people has increased to 88,396. In a government bulletin on Friday, releasing the data till 8 pm on August 13, it was told that after the death of nine more people, the total number of dead people reached 674. Also Read – Corona Cases in India Update: More than one thousand deaths due to corona, more than 64 thousand new cases

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), affected by the corona virus in the state, is witnessing a decrease in new cases of infection. There have been 356 new patients here. After GHMC, 168 cases have been reported in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 134 in Rangareddy and 90 in Sangareddy. Also Read – Schools Reopen in India from September, Fact Check What are the schools going to open in the middle of Corona crisis ..?, Learn the truth here

Six cases have been reported in Narayanpet and except in this district, new cases have been reported in dahi in all 32 districts. According to the bulletin, the death rate in the state is 0.76 percent. So far 64,284 patients have recovered from this infection while 23,438 patients are undergoing treatment. Also Read – School Opening latest news: Exams will start and classes will start, this big decision on opening school in parliamentary committee meeting

The state has a healthy recovery rate of 72.72 percent while the country has 70.76 percent. It has been told in the bulletin that 84 percent of the cases showing no signs of infection in the state. On August 13, 22,406 samples were tested in the state while 7,11,196 samples have been tested so far.

After 64,553 new cases of corona virus infection in India on Friday, the total number of people infected with this virus in the country has crossed 24 lakh whereas more than 1.7 million of them have become healthy.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry at eight o’clock in the morning, 17,51,555 people have recovered after being infected and the recovery rate has improved to 71.17 percent. The total number of cases of infection in the country has increased to 24,61,190 and the death toll has increased to 48,040 in the last 24 hours due to the death of 1,007 more people.

The death rate has fallen to 1.95 percent. At present, treatment of 6.60 lakh infected people is going on in the country. This number is 26.88 percent of the total cases. On August 7, the total number of infected people in India crossed the 20 lakh mark. According to ICMR, more than 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the country, out of which the maximum of 8,48,728 samples were tested on a single day on Thursday.