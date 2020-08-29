Coronavirus in Telangana: 2751 new cases of corona virus infection, number of infections exceeded 1 lakh 20 thousand

Hyderabad: In Telangana, 2,751 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in a day and with this, the number of infection cases in the state has increased to 1,20,166, while the death toll from the death of nine people has increased to 808. Also Read – Telangana: dead bodies of all 9 people trapped due to fire in hydroelectric plant recovered, President Prime Minister expressed grief

In the bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday, it was stated that according to the data till 8 pm on August 28, 432 new cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Thereafter 192 new cases were reported in Karimnagar, 185 in Rangareddy, 147 in Nalgonda, 132 in Khammam, 128 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 113 in Nizamabad, 111 in Suryapet and 101 in Warangal urban districts.

Samples are being tested rapidly in the state, in which 62,300 samples were tested on August 28. So far, 12,66,643 samples have been tested in the state. The infection mortality rate in the state is 0.67 percent, while at the national level it is 1.81 percent.

So far 89,359 people have been cured in the state due to infection, while 30,008 people are being treated. The recovery rate of patients in the state is 74.3 percent, while in the country it is 76.49 percent.

Corona figures are getting terrible in the country. According to the Health Ministry report, more than 76 thousand people have been infected with Corona on Friday. Let me tell you that this was the second day in a row when Corona cases have come to such an extent. This is the highest number of corona infected people in any country in the last 24 hours.