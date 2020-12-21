Entertainment

Coronavirus in UK: New strain of Coronavirus in UK stirred in India, calling for a halt on all flights from UK

December 21, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus in UK: The new strain of Corona virus in Britain has also caused a stir in India. On the one hand, an emergency meeting is going to be held in the Union Health Ministry, while many states have demanded the central government to immediately stop flights coming from Britain. Kejriwal has tweeted and demanded that the new strain that has come up in Britain is going to spread very fast. In such a situation, I demand from the Central Government that all flights coming from Britain should be stopped immediately.

In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all flights coming from Britain should be stopped immediately. Similarly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan has also demanded immediate ban on these flights.

The case of Corona’s new strain in Britain has come at a time when the world is in a position to approve the vaccine to prevent it. But questions are beginning to arise about the effect of this new form of corona vaccine.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.