Coronavirus in UK: New strain of Coronavirus in UK stirred in India, calling for a halt on all flights from UK

Coronavirus in UK: The new strain of Corona virus in Britain has also caused a stir in India. On the one hand, an emergency meeting is going to be held in the Union Health Ministry, while many states have demanded the central government to immediately stop flights coming from Britain. Kejriwal has tweeted and demanded that the new strain that has come up in Britain is going to spread very fast. In such a situation, I demand from the Central Government that all flights coming from Britain should be stopped immediately.

New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. Also Read – Coronavirus in UK: AIIMS statement regarding new strain of corona- 4 thousand times the virus has been mutated, this effect will be on the vaccine .. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately. Also Read – Delhi Covid19 Updates: 1139 new corona cases in Delhi, infection rate 1.3 percent, 10,251 deaths from Kovid so far – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 21, 2020 Also Read – Corona in Delhi: CM Kejriwal speaks on the situation of Corona in Delhi – Third round of Kovid-19 is now under control

In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all flights coming from Britain should be stopped immediately. Similarly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan has also demanded immediate ban on these flights.

The case of Corona’s new strain in Britain has come at a time when the world is in a position to approve the vaccine to prevent it. But questions are beginning to arise about the effect of this new form of corona vaccine.