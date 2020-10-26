Coronavirus in UP update: 2052 new cases of Kovid in 24 hours, 28 people died, know the condition of your district

Lucknow: During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 28 more people died due to Kovid-19 and 2,052 new cases of infection have been reported. Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday that 28 more people died in the state during the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have died due to this epidemic has increased to 6,882 so far. Also Read – Not only Bihar, Kovid-19 vaccine will be made available to everyone in the country: Union Minister Sarangi

According to the report released by the Health Department, the maximum eight deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow. In addition, three in Prayagraj, two each in Varanasi and Ballia, in Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Deoria, Azamgarh, Basti, Farrukhabad, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, Hapur, Banda and Etah. died.

During the last 24 hours, 2,052 new cases of infection have been reported in the state. During this period, 2,368 people have also recovered completely. The maximum number of 310 new patients is from the capital Lucknow. In addition, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 133 new patients in Meerut, 128 in Ghaziabad and 110 in Prayagraj. At present, 27317 patients are being treated in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Prasad said that so far 436071 people in the state have completely recovered from this disease. In this way the rate of recovery is now 92.70%. The death rate due to Kovid-19 infection in the state is 1.46%, which is less than the national average.

He said that 117431 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. Prasad advised the people to be very vigilant in the upcoming festive season and said that the infection will have to be controlled more in the state and people will have to be more careful.