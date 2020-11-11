Coronavirus India latest update: more than 44 thousand new cases in 24 hours, Delhi’s highest corona cases in the last one day

India Coronavirus Latest Updates: For the last eight months the whole country has been living in the shadow of Corona. Corona graph has reduced in the country, but still thousands of new cases of infection are coming out. The Health Ministry has released new data regarding corona cases. According to the latest data, 44,481 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, whereas 512 people have died due to this virus in the last one day. Also Read – Where are the most cases of corona coming from Delhi? Health Minister told what the government is doing

At this time, the most havoc of Corona is raining in the national capital Delhi. In the whole country, the maximum number of cases of Kovid have been reported from Delhi in one day. In Delhi, 7830 corona cases were reported on Tuesday, while 6157 people recovered from it.

With 44,281 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571 Total active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/9CT7MxxcdP – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

After the new report of the Ministry of Health, the total cases of corona infection in the country has now gone up to 86,36,012, whereas since March, 1 lakh 27 thousand 571 people have died due to corona in the whole country.