CoronaVirus India Update: Night curfew in Karnataka-Maharashtra, 1299 prisoners Corona positive in Chhattisgarh, six killed

Coronavirus India Updates: After receiving the first case of Corona virus infection in the month of March in Chhattisgarh, corona virus infection has been confirmed in 1299 prisoners lodged in the jails here. Six of these prisoners have died. After 23,950 new cases of Corona virus infection a day in the country, the total number of infected people has increased to 1,00,99,066, while the number of people recovering from the infection has also increased to 96.63 lakh.

This information has been given in the latest data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health. According to the latest data released till eight in the morning, after the death of 333 patients, the total number of dead has increased to 1,46,444. According to the ministry, 96,63,382 people have become free from infection, with which the national rate of recovery has been 95.69.

At the same time, in 564 new patients, the Kovid-19 epidemic was confirmed in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, while eight other patients succumbed to the epidemic. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, with the arrival of 564 new patients, the number of coronavirus infections in the state has increased to 87940.

Night curfew in Karnataka till 2 January

Karnataka has already announced a night curfew till Wednesday, January 2, in preparation for the first rescue of the new strain of coronavirus. Under this curfew, everything will be closed from 6 am to 6 am. Maharashtra has already announced a night curfew in view of Corona’s new mutant strains in its big cities. This new strain of coronavirus has been found in Britain, whose information has been given on Sunday. It is believed that this new strain is 70 percent more contagious than the first virus.

On Monday, Maharashtra had announced a night curfew in some other cities, including Mumbai, from 11 pm to 6 am till 5 January.