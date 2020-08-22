Entertainment

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona breaks all records so far, 69,878 new cases and 945 deaths in last 24 hours

August 22, 2020
Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 29 lakh 75 thousand people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 55 thousand 700 people have died so far. Meanwhile, according to the latest data released on Saturday morning by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours in the country, a record 69,878 cases of corona were reported and 945 people lost their lives. This is the biggest boom in the country so far. Also Read – Fight Against Covid-19: India achieved another milestone in the Battle of Corona, more than one million Kovid-19 Tests done in 1 day

With this, the number of corona infections in India has increased to 29,75,702 and so far 55,794 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 6,97,330 active cases in the country and 22,22,578 people have been cured after treatment. Talking about the recovery rate, it has increased marginally and after that it has reached 74.69 percent. The positivity rate in the country is 6.82 percent.

Earlier, it was informed by the Ministry of Health that in the midst of the fight with Corona, India has achieved another big position. Actually, India achieved the milestone of testing one million i.e. more than one million corona in one day. There are very few countries where such a large number of corona tests are being done in a day.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said on Friday that the epidemic could end within two years. However, for this, he stressed the need to unite with countries around the world and get success in becoming a universal vaccine (Covid Vaccine). In a press conference, the WHO chief hoped that the corona epidemic would last longer than the ‘Spanish flu’ of 1918.

