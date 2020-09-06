Coronavirus India Updates: Corona broke all records – for the first time more than 90 thousand patients came, death toll crossed 70 thousand

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona is not taking the name of havoc in the country. In India, more than 41 lakh people of Korna virus have been infected and so far more than 70 thousand people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, India has reached number two in the list of the countries most affected by corona in the world. India has left Brazil behind. According to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, a record 90 thousand 633 new cases of corona were reported in the country and 1,065 people lost their lives. With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has increased to 41,13,812, whereas, till now, 70,626 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 8,62,320 active cases in the country and 3,18,0866 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc ceases, India overtakes Brazil to become second most affected country in the world

India’s # COVID19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases & 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Coronavirus in Prayagraj: Corona spreading rapidly in Sangam city, 356 new cases a day, 3 people died The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured / discharged / migrated & 70,626 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/GjmHsTOCaU Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: deteriorating corona in Chhattisgarh, 1172 people succumbed to infection in 24 hours – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, in the list of countries affected by corona globally, India is now behind only the US, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and also has the highest number of deaths. In the US, the number of corona infects has crossed 62 lakh, while, more than 1 lakh 87 thousand people have died so far. Here more than 22 lakh 83 thousand people have been discharged after treatment, while there are more than 37 lakh active cases.

At the same time, the number of infected in Brazil is close to 41 lakh and more than 1 lakh 25 thousand people have died so far. More than 34 lakh people have been cured in Brazil so far, there are more than 5 lakh active cases.

Please tell that Maharashtra is the most affected state of the country. More than 8 lakh 63 thousand are infected here, at the same time, about 26 thousand people have become victims of this deadly virus. After this comes the number of Andhra Pradesh, where there are more than 4 lakh 76 thousand cases and more than 4200 people have been killed so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar.

(Input: agency)