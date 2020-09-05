Coronavirus India Updates: Corona broke all records, more than 86 thousand new cases came out, so far more than 69 thousand deaths

Coronavirus India latest updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 4 million people have been infected by the Corona virus (Covid-19) so far, more than 69 thousand have died. Meanwhile, according to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 86 thousand 432 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1089 people lost their lives. Also Read – School Reopen Latest News: Schools in Delhi, Senior Classes will not be able to go on this day

India's # COVID19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases & 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured / discharged / migrated & 69,561 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/IkmNVuhaRm – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 40,23,179, while so far, 69,561 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 8,46,395 active cases in the country and 3,10,7,223 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.