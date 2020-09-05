Entertainment

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona broke all records, more than 86 thousand new cases came out, so far more than 69 thousand deaths

September 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus India latest updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 4 million people have been infected by the Corona virus (Covid-19) so far, more than 69 thousand have died. Meanwhile, according to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 86 thousand 432 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1089 people lost their lives. Also Read – School Reopen Latest News: Schools in Delhi, Senior Classes will not be able to go on this day

With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 40,23,179, while so far, 69,561 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 8,46,395 active cases in the country and 3,10,7,223 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

