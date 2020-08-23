Coronavirus India Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 3 Million, 912 People Dead in Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 30 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 56 thousand people have died so far. Meanwhile, according to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, a record 69,239 cases of corona were reported in the country and 912 people lost their lives. Now, the number of corona infects has reached 30,44,941 in the country and so far 56,706 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 707668 active cases of corona in the country and 22,80,566 people have recovered and gone home after treatment. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Coronavirus Update: 568 new positive cases were found in Chhattisgarh one day, the worst condition of these districts including the capital

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Corona Vaccine News: How long will Covid Vaccine arrive in the country? Health Minister gave this important information … The # COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured / discharged / migrated & 56,706 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/28wnEi7y5n Also Read – Corona figures crossed 30 lakhs in India, more than 10 lakh samples were tested in a single day – ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

‘Expect vaccine by the end of this year’

On the other hand, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus may be available by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 10-bed temporary hospital of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘

Apart from this, he said, ‘I am happy to say that India has the best recovery rate of 75 percent in the eighth month of the war with Corona. A total of 2.2 million patients have gone home after recovering and the other seven are going to recover very soon. He said that the ‘best’ recovery rate of Kovid-19 in India is around 75 per cent and it is improving daily, while the ‘lowest’ in the world is 1.87 per cent.