Coronavirus India Updates: Good News – COVID-19 Patients Recovery Rate Increased by Over 100% in last 25 Days

Coronavirus India Updates: A good news has also emerged in the country amidst the ever increasing havoc of Corona. According to the Ministry of Health, the death rate of 'Covid-19' is declining rapidly and to date it is 1.84 percent. At the same time, the rate of recovery of patients has increased by more than 100% in the last 25 days. Have been freed. At the same time, a total of 7,04,348 patients are undergoing treatment for corona virus. This is 22.24 percent of the total cases.

The Union Health Ministry said that the distance between more than 17 lakh people who are infection-free and those who are being treated shows the success of the government's policy of testing and treating them efficiently. The ministry said, "Death rate of Kovid-19 is declining rapidly and as of today it is 1.84 percent. In the last 25 days, the rate of recovery of patients has increased by more than 100 percent. "He said," In India, the cure rate of Kovid-19 patients is 75.92 percent. The number of cured patients is 3.41 times more than those who are being treated.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 66,550 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured in the last 24 hours. He emphasized that the collaborative and strategic measures implemented by the central government and the states and union territories are showing results. 7,04,348 people are still being treated for Corona virus infection in the country, which is 22.24 percent of the total cases.

According to the ministry, the total number of patients of Kovid-19 has increased to 31,67,323 after coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 60,975 people in a day. At the same time, the number of deaths has increased to 58,390 due to the death of 848 infected people in the last 24 hours.